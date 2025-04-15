403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai Earns Prestigious 5-Star Global Hospital Rating from Newsweek and Statista
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai has been honored with a coveted 5-star rating in the Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek and Statista — a recognition that reaffirms its place among the world’s leading healthcare institutions.
The Global Hospital Rating, developed by Statista in partnership with Newsweek, is one of the most comprehensive and trusted assessments in the healthcare industry. It evaluates hospitals on critical quality metrics, assigning a one to five-star rating based on extensive data analysis and rigorous validation by Statista’s expert team.
A Benchmark of Healthcare Excellence
Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai earned top marks across five key dimensions that define high-quality care:
* Provision of Care – Excellence in clinical services, staffing, and patient care
* Timeliness of Care – Efficiency in treatment delivery and reduced waiting times
* Patient Experience & Safety – High standards in hygiene, infection control, and satisfaction
* IT & Healthcare Technology – Cutting-edge digital infrastructure and medical innovation
* Employer Attractiveness – Commitment to staff development and a positive work environment
"This 5-star recognition is more than just a rating – it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication of every member of our team," said Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai. "We are proud to be setting new benchmarks in patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and innovation."
Joining a Global Elite
With this distinction, Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai joins an exclusive group of top-rated hospitals across the globe. This recognition not only elevates the hospital’s international profile but also serves as a valuable resource for patients and professionals seeking world-class medical care.
You can explore the full list of globally rated hospitals on Newsweek’s website:
For more information Please visit our website:
Physiotherapy | Fakeeh University Hospital
The Global Hospital Rating, developed by Statista in partnership with Newsweek, is one of the most comprehensive and trusted assessments in the healthcare industry. It evaluates hospitals on critical quality metrics, assigning a one to five-star rating based on extensive data analysis and rigorous validation by Statista’s expert team.
A Benchmark of Healthcare Excellence
Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai earned top marks across five key dimensions that define high-quality care:
* Provision of Care – Excellence in clinical services, staffing, and patient care
* Timeliness of Care – Efficiency in treatment delivery and reduced waiting times
* Patient Experience & Safety – High standards in hygiene, infection control, and satisfaction
* IT & Healthcare Technology – Cutting-edge digital infrastructure and medical innovation
* Employer Attractiveness – Commitment to staff development and a positive work environment
"This 5-star recognition is more than just a rating – it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication of every member of our team," said Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai. "We are proud to be setting new benchmarks in patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and innovation."
Joining a Global Elite
With this distinction, Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai joins an exclusive group of top-rated hospitals across the globe. This recognition not only elevates the hospital’s international profile but also serves as a valuable resource for patients and professionals seeking world-class medical care.
You can explore the full list of globally rated hospitals on Newsweek’s website:
For more information Please visit our website:
Physiotherapy | Fakeeh University Hospital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment