DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of The Hertz Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"). Hertz learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about February 10, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

About The Hertz Corporation

Hertz is an American car rental company based in Estero, Florida. It operates worldwide, providing a diverse selection of vehicles for both short-term and long-term rentals, and serves customers at airports, cities, and various other locations. Cleo Communications US, LLC is a vendor for Hertz, specializing in the design and development of enterprise software.

What happened?

Hertz, who utilizes Cleo's file transfer platform for certain purposes, experienced a data breach after an unauthorized third party exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in Cleo's system in October and December 2024. On February 10, 2025, Hertz confirmed that its data had been accessed without authorization. Following this discovery, the company began an investigation to determine the scope of the incident and identify any individuals whose personal information may have been affected.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names in combination with other personal identifiers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Hertz, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Hertz data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

