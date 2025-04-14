SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH AND LANDING OF BLUE ORIGIN MISSION NS-31

FIRST ALL-FEMALE CREW GOES TO SPACE. AMANDA NGUYEN BECOMES FIRST VIETNAMESE AND SOUTHEAST ASIAN WOMAN TO GO TO SPACE.

VAN HORN, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity is happy and excited to report the successful launch and landing of Blue Origin's NS-31 today. This first all-female crew includes civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen who was partially sponsored by Space for Humanity and is now the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to have gone to space.

Upon her return to Earth, Amanda remarked, "I want you to know that your dream can come true. I want all survivors, or anyone who has ever had a dream deferred to know, you will make it through."

Amanda Nguyen is a dedicated, effective civil rights activist who created Rise to fight for survivors of sexual assault. To date she has advocated for and passed legislation at the local, state, federal, and international level establishing and protecting the rights of survivors everywhere. Now, having journeyed to space, Amanda Nguyen has reaffirmed herself as a beacon of hope for those she inspires by showing them that they can reach for the stars.

"Amanda Nguyen was on a pathway to space when she put her dreams aside to dedicate her life to fighting for others. Now, with the support of Space for Humanity, Amanda has made her space dreams into a reality! In doing so, Amanda continues to inspire millions to rise up and reach for a future they didn't think possible. Space for Humanity is honored to be a part of Amanda's powerful story. Congratulations to Amanda and the rest of Blue Origin's NS-31 crew that includes Aisha Bowe, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez," said Space for Humanity Executive Director, Antonio Peronace.

Peronace added: "Today, Amanda Nguyen traveled to the edge of space and back. However, her real journey has spanned years and continents, standing up and fighting from town halls to assembly halls. She's touched hearts, changed minds, and rewritten laws. We're so excited to have helped her get to space. Yet, some may question why we do this. Some may wonder why it is so important to send someone like Amanda up to space right now. When you hear Amanda's story you learn about the temerity she has, appreciate the impact she creates, and feel the hope she stirs in others. That's when you begin to understand why our missions matter. When Space for Humanity sends someone to the stars, it's so they can serve as a guiding light to others. Amanda Nguyen does just that."

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is increasing access to space for all the world's citizens and changing humanity's perspective on our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals from any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

Ad Astra.

