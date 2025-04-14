Disney Director And Oscar Nominee To Speak At RMCAD's Student Animation And Game Art Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the two-day festival, John Musker will provide RMCAD students, faculty, and interested members of the community with a keynote speech and signing event on Thursday, April 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT. The acclaimed writer, producer, and director will share his insights from working in the animation industry for more than 40 years, in a speech that will be available both online and in person at RMCAD's Mary Harris Auditorium. Click here to learn more.

The next day, Friday, April 25, the festival's doors open at 4:00 p.m. and will include food, drinks, and game demos. The festival screening and award show will be hosted in the Mary Harris Auditorium and online from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT. All members of the RMCAD community and the public are invited to join this free presentation of student submissions. All works will be considered by a panel of judges in one of the following categories: Long Form Animation, Short Form Animation, Animatic, Game Demo, Computer Graphics, and Alumni Work. In addition to his keynote speech, John Musker will also be in attendance at the screening and award ceremony. Click here to learn more.

"The Annual Frames + Games Film Festival is the pinnacle of exhibition for our animation and game art students. It's a great opportunity to share their grasp of these mediums and their expansive imaginations," shared Michelle Kelley, RMCAD's Animation program lead and co-festival head. "We are beyond proud to host someone with a body of work such as John Musker's. His incredible insights will be such a great gift for this next generation of animation and game art professionals, as well as creatives of all kinds."

This event is FREE and open to the public. Reserve your seats now by visiting the RMCAD website today or watch the live stream online.

About RMCAD

