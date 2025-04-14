New Blueprint Partners Acquires 203,000 SF Industrial Property In Milwaukee County For $8 Million

8100 N Teutonia Ave, Brown Deer, WI: The 203,000 SF industrial property acquired by New Blueprint Partners.

New Blueprint Partners acquires Milwaukee County industrial asset with strong in-place tenancy from ETE and Rockwell Automation.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Blueprint Partners (“NBP”), a real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 8100 North Teutonia Avenue, a 203,000-square-foot warehouse and industrial facility located in the Village of Brown Deer, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.The one-story masonry concrete block and metal building sits on a 14-acre parcel and was acquired from its longtime owner, Hansen Storage. NBP will work with the Village of Brown Deer on its nearby redevelopment plans.“We're excited to grow our footprint in the Midwest industrial market with an asset that offers immediate cash flow and long-term value,” said Marc Esrig, Managing Partner at New Blueprint Partners.“This transaction aligns with our strategy to acquire well-located assets with strong in-place tenancy and upside potential.”Current Tenants:. Engine & Transmission Exchange (ETE): a private equity–backed industry leader in aftermarket vehicle transmission remanufacturing.. Rockwell Automation, Inc.: a publicly traded global provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions (NYSE: ROK).About New Blueprint PartnersNew Blueprint Partners is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, repositioning, and managing industrial and mixed-use properties across high-growth and emerging markets. With a commitment to value creation and community alignment, NBP delivers strong, risk-adjusted returns to its partners and investors.For more information, please visit

