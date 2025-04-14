Iraqi, Iranian Oil Ministers Pledge Closer Energy Collaboration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Baghdad: Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani met with his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Paknejad here on Monday to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting concluded with the signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements focused on the exchange of expertise and cooperation in the interest of both countries, according to the statement.

During the discussions, Abdul Ghani highlighted Iraq's promising gas investment projects and ongoing efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in oil derivatives, it said.

For his part, the Iranian minister underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two neighboring countries, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement across all fields of mutual interest, the statement added.