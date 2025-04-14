Illumynt Announces Completion Of Supercomputer Decommission Project

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--CNE Direct, Inc., dba Illumynt, is pleased to announce we successfully completed a high-profile decommission project for one of the largest global supercomputer installations during the month of March. We received, tested, and resold thousands of AI-optimized full server racks and harvested components, generating sales proceeds in excess of our original estimates for the project.

“Our recent success is mostly due to our increased focus on services offered to data centers and other enterprise organizations. AI and machine learning are requiring aggressive upgrades in hardware, resulting in previous technology to be outdated early and creating multiple opportunities for illumynt,” said CEO Paul Knight.

Illumynt's facilities in Columbus, OH, Memphis, TN, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong are running at high capacity and expanding every month - along with our co-location units in Franklin, MA, Cork, Ireland, and Chon Buri, Thailand.

As a result of the decommission project and scaling of other global programs, March of 2025 was another strong month financially for Illumynt with revenues exceeding $12,000,000. We are aggressively buying inventory and always looking for new sources of supply. Please contact us if you think we can help you.

