GEA successfully completes share buyback program

Düsseldorf, 14 April 2025 – GEA has successfully completed its latest share buyback program with a total volume of around 400 million EUR. The acquired shares will be cancelled. Once again, the program was linked to an attractive sustainability component.
In light of its strong balance sheet and significant improvements of key financial metrics, GEA announced the program on 7 November 2023. Between 9 November 2023 and 11 April 2025, a total of 9,529,412 shares were repurchased on the stock exchange. This corresponds to approximately 5.53% of the total registered share capital now being held by the Company.
During the program, the shares were acquired at an average price of 41.98 EUR. The repurchased shares are not entitled to dividends or voting rights. GEA will cancel all repurchased shares upon completion of the program and following the Annual General Meeting taking place on April 30, 2025.
"The successful completion of the latest share buyback program reflects our confidence in GEA's strong development prospects. It underscores our commitment to profitable growth and long-term value creation," said Bernd Brinker, Chief Financial Officer of GEA.
For the second time, GEA has linked its share buyback program with a sustainability component. With a total amount of 400,000 EUR, GEA is donating a portion of the guaranteed outperformance to the organizations Viva con Agua and UNICEF Germany. In 2023, GEA pioneered this approach by being the first German company to integrate a sustainability initiative into a share buyback program. The outperformance results from the difference between the actual purchase price of GEA shares and their volume-weighted average price during the execution period.
