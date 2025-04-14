Work On 45Km Road Kicks Off In Daikundi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Reconstruction and graveling work on the 45km Neili-Qanoq route of the Kabul-Daikundi highway has been launched, an official said on Monday.

Governor's spokesman Ghazanfar Kazimi told Pajhwok Afghan News the reconstruction and gravelling of 45km road between Neili and Qonaq of the Kabul-Daikundi highway had begun.

The project was started from the Band Barlan market of Shahristan district to the center by Public Works Department in coordination with the local administration, Kazimi added.

According to him, the project was launched under the guidance of Daukindi governor Maulvi Najibullah Rafi and all roads in the province are scheduled to be repaired and reconstructed this year.

Local residents welcomed the start of this project and consider it an important step in improving the transportation situation and ease of travel.

