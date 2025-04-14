INDIAN MOTORCYCLE UNITES RIDERS WITH 'FOLDS OF HONOR' CHARITY RIDE TO BENEFFIT MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER FAMILIES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on the success from last year, the 2025 charity ride aims to support even more families of military personnel and first responders. In 2024, Indian Motorcycle demonstrated the generosity and dedication of its owners' community, as the program eclipsed its goal of $50,000 and raised $114,000 for Folds of Honor. This year, Indian Motorcycle has set its sights even higher, setting an ambitious goal of $250,000 to further amplify the impact of its charitable mission.

"The incredible response from our riders and supporters last year proved just how much this cause means to our community," said Aaron Jax, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. "We are building on that momentum to make an even greater impact in our second year. This event is not just about the ride – it's a powerful tribute to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect us, and a testament to our community's unwavering support."

Every donation, big or small, drives the mission to support families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. To amplify fundraising efforts, Indian Motorcycle will auction a custom Sport Chief RT , donating all the proceeds raised to Folds of Honor. As an added incentive, donors can earn exclusive rewards, including a brand-new, 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT for the top fundraiser and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the auction for the runner-up.

"We are incredibly grateful to Indian Motorcycle and the dedicated riders who support our mission," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "By participating in our second charity ride and contributing to these fundraising efforts, riders are making a profound commitment to honoring our nation's heroes and providing life-changing educational opportunities for their families."

For nearly 20 years, Folds of Honor has provided educational support to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 educational scholarships totaling approximately $290 million in educational impact.

The Folds of Honor charity ride serves as one of many events featuring the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG). With approximately 137 chapters and 7,500 riders from around the country, IMRG hosts hundreds of rides and events each year for members and general motorcycle riders alike. To learn more, visit the IMRG webpage .

Registration and donations are now available at the IMRG National Charity webpage . For more information, please visit IndianMotorcycle , or follow along on Facebook , X and Instagram .

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit .

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor .

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle