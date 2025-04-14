Kat Moran's Latest Single Fight For Ukraina Ignites Global Solidarity, Partners With Hope For Ukraine To Drive Humanitarian Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I wrote Fight for Ukraina because I needed to channel my pain and frustration for those impacted by the war into something meaningful," said Moran. "My family has lived through air raids and bomb shelters, and like millions of Ukrainians, they have been exposed to unimaginable hardship. This song is my way of telling their story and reminding the world that Ukraine's fight is about more than just one nation, it is about humanity and the right to exist in peace."

Hope for Ukraine recognizes Fight for Ukraina as a timely message that aligns with its advocacy efforts. Based on firsthand accounts from its partners and volunteers in warzone regions, Ukraine is facing an escalating humanitarian crisis as international aid resources decline.

"Kat's song exemplifies how Ukrainians want peace like never before, but peace is impossible while we remain under constant attack," said Yuriy Boyechko, Founder and CEO of Hope for Ukraine. "Our adversary is large and backed by autocratic regimes worldwide, making it impossible for Ukraine to win alone. Its survival depends on unwavering support from the U.S. and Western allies, and this song is a powerful reminder that the world must not turn away."

The urgency of Fight for Ukraina comes when Hope for Ukraine has been scaling its humanitarian efforts to ensure continued aid despite the withdrawal of USAID support from the region. Since early February, Hope for Ukraine has tripled weekly firewood deliveries, expanded food distributions, and launched the Solar Energy Resilience Program to provide sustainable power solutions for families in frontline regions.

"Music has the power to shift public opinion and inspire change," added Moran. "I hope Fight for Ukraina raises awareness on how the world must continue standing with Ukraine because the fight is far from over."

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu) .

About Kat Moran

Kat Moran is a Ukrainian-American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her ability to blend heartfelt storytelling with infectious dance-pop energy. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, her music journey began at a young age, performing jazz standards and later studying pop music at the Kyiv Academy of Circus and Variety Arts. After moving to the U.S. at 16, Kat expanded her artistic horizons with musical theatre and later launched her solo career, blending dance, dark pop, and commercial pop influences.

Her 2025 release, Fight for Ukraina, showcases her unique sound, blending Ukrainian folk influences with modern pop to create an anthem of resilience and a call for global support amidst Ukraine's ongoing struggle. The song is a deeply personal tribute to her homeland, inspired by her family's experiences during the war. Known for her collaborations with notable producers like Donnie Klang, Kat continues to use her music to inspire and unite listeners, championing themes of freedom, resilience, and hope.

Press Contact:

Rubenstein Public Relation

Kevin Pryor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 805-3057

SOURCE Hope for Ukraine