Menzies Aviation Strengthens Position As World's Largest Aviation Services Provider With $305M Deal To Acquire G2



Deal expands Menzies' U.S. footprint; enhances passenger services offering across major U.S. airline hubs

Menzies' global network will increase to 340 airports and 65,000 employees The deal is expected to boost Menzies' revenue by 20% per annum to over $3.1 billion, based on FY 2024 earnings

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Menzies Aviation, an Agility Global company, and the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, announces today that it has signed a $305m USD agreement to acquire U.S.-based G2, an aviation service partner of choice for major airlines across the United States.

Once the deal is completed, Menzies will operate in over 340 airports in 65 countries with a global team of 65,000 highly trained people. The deal is expected to boost Menzies' group revenue by 20% to over $3.1 billion, based on FY 2024 revenue figures.

This deal strengthens Menzies' position as the largest aviation services business globally, by countries, airports and aircraft turns.

John Redmond, Executive Vice President Americas, Menzies Aviation, said: "This acquisition is a key milestone in our longer-term value creation strategy. We are already the global industry leader in terms of countries, airports and aircraft turns and this transaction will expand our footprint to 340 airports worldwide. This deal enhances our presence in the United States – the largest and most dynamic aviation market worldwide, and we look forward to working with the G2 team to realise the potential for growth. We are confident in the resilience and strength of the U.S. economy and aviation market, where we have been a key player for 25 years."

Menzies first entered the U.S. market in 2000 and is currently an industry leader providing safe and high-quality ground, air cargo and fuel services. Established in 2005, G2 has a strong growth history within the U.S., with a focus on providing passenger assistance, cabin cleaning and ground and air cargo handling at airports across the country, including major airline hubs. G2's services complement and expand Menzies' current service offering to customers.

This agreement, which involves the acquisition of the entire G2 business, will expand on Menzies' best-in-class service offering for airline customers with nearly 20,000 employees working across more than 100 airports across the U.S.

In a fragmented aviation services market, airlines and airports will benefit from having an established operator with scale that can leverage its extensive track record to establish a new standard of service focused on operational excellence. G2 will rebrand as Menzies, and the business will roll out its industry-leading training and safety-first culture, sustainability practices and innovative technology across its new airports of operation.

The transaction to purchase G2 is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in June 2025.

Julie Gostic, Chief Executive Officer, G2, said: "We're proud to be joining Menzies Aviation, the global leader in aviation services, and entering an exciting new era of growth. I look forward to building on our reputation for consistency and high-quality standards while also maintaining a close relationship with our customers, who can expect to see the same level of premium service. G2 customers and our employees will benefit from Menzies' experience in setting global standards for service, safety and sustainability. We look forward to entering this exciting new era with Menzies."

For further information, contact:

Bronwyn Torrie, Head of Communications, Menzies Aviation

via DGA Group

Jonathon Brill / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)7894 991 586

Notes to editors:

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 300 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.8 million flights a year and handling over 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 50,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers' needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries, airports and aircraft turns.

About G2

G2 is a U.S. based aviation services company with 12,000 team members that provide a comprehensive range of reliable aviation services, including ground handling, cabin cleaning, customer assistance, baggage services and air cargo handling.

The company has a presence in more than 85 domestic airports and serves nearly every major U.S. airline and many international carriers. Its track record of service excellence has helped G2 earn preferred provider status with several major airlines.

People, service, and integrity are at the core of G2 culture. Its number one priority is safety, and it strives to provide a safe working environment for employees and to protect its customer's assets. G2 was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

SOURCE Menzies Aviation

