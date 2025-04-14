Climatetech Connect 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow: The Industry’S Top Leaders Converge To Shape The Future Of Climate Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With global climate events on the rise and resilience at the forefront of the minds of industries across the board, ClimateTech Connect 2025 officially kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15. The event brings together leading voices in insurance, finance, government, and climate technology to drive critical conversations and collaboration around climate resilience and risk innovation.

This year's event features speakers from powerhouse organizations, including Tomorrow.io, Marsh McLennan, J.P. Morgan, FEMA, The Institutes, Munich Re, and American Family Ventures - all at the forefront of climate and risk strategy.

Keynote speakers include:



Francis Bouchard , Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLenna



Sarah Kapnick , Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morga



William“Brock” Long , Former Administrator, FEMA; Executive Chairman, Hagerty Consulting



Peter Miller , President and CEO, The Institute



Dan Reed , Managing Director, President of American Family Venture

Raghuveer Vinukollu , Head of Climate Insights and Advisory, Munich Re U and many others

Attendees can expect expert panels, thought leadership sessions, and the chance to engage with more than 50 influential speakers - including regulators, founders, and climate risk specialists from across sectors. Whether it's predictive modeling, insurance innovation, or federal and local climate strategy, tomorrow's conversations are set to shape the path forward for a more resilient future.

“ClimateTech Connect was created to be the nexus where innovation, capital, and leadership converge. With the stakes higher than ever, this event empowers industry leaders to accelerate climate readiness and drive meaningful, lasting progress. We're proud to lead this vital conversation and bring together an incredible community of companies committed to advancing climate resilience.” said Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect .

In addition to powerful insights, the event fosters unmatched networking opportunities, connecting executives, policymakers, and climate innovators who are collectively building solutions for the planet's most urgent challenges. Join us tomorrow and be part of the movement.

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. The conference brings together technological, engineering, and scientific innovations to mitigate the risk of and recover from increasingly frequent extreme climate events. Join us for two days of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, a product expo, and experiential networking as we delve into the latest advancements and solutions in climate resilience. For event details, registration, and sponsorship, please visit our website .

