Medical Gas Market Analysis Report 2025, By Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures), Application (Therapeutic), By End Use And Region

The global medical gas market size is estimated to reach USD 25.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which necessitates the use of medical gases at various stages of disease management and control, is a major factor driving the market forward. According to the WHO, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, and other non-communicable diseases worldwide over the last two decades. For instance, as per the CDC data, in 2018, 51.8% of US adults suffered from at least 1 chronic condition, and 27.2% had multiple chronic conditions.

Medical gases are an important component of many long-term care treatments for chronic conditions, and thereby rising prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the growth of the medical gases market in the coming years. Furthermore, increased demand for advanced medical gas equipment such as vacuum systems and manifolds, are expected to drive market growth. For instance, Powerex is the first manufacturer of medical gas systems to test and certify manifolds. In addition, lately, healthcare has been evolving toward personalized medicine, DIY healthcare, and the homecare model, driven by technological advancements and financial pressure. This dramatic shift has created some significant opportunities in the medical gases industry. Home oxygen therapy, respiratory treatments, sleep therapy, and positive airway pressure devices have all increased demand for medical gases, and this is expected to continue over the next decade.

Medical Gas Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the pure gas segment dominated the market with a share of 56.80% in 2024 owing to the presence of a huge patient base suffering from respiratory disorders, and increasing number of patients requiring emergency medical care

Based on application, the therapeutic segment held the largest market share over the forecast period. This is owing torise in the number of chronic diseases, and an increasing geriatric population

The hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 26.75% in terms of revenue and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 35.65% in 2024. The growing awareness about chronic diseases, rising adoption of technologically advanced therapeutic and diagnostic products is projected to contribute to the regional market growth Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Medical Gas Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma

3.2.1.2. Growing number of surgical procedures

3.2.1.3. Expansion of hospitals and healthcare facilities

3.2.1.4. Growth of Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High capital investment

3.2.2.2. Supply chain issues

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Technological advancements

3.2.3.2. Growing strategic initiatives

3.3. Medical Gas Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Medical Gas Market: Product Outlook and Key Takeaways

4.2. Medical Gas Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)

4.4. Pure Gases

4.4.1. Pure Gases Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Medical Air Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Oxygen Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.3. Nitrous Oxide Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.4. Nitrogen Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.5. Carbon Dioxide Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.6. Helium Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Gas Mixtures

4.5.1.1. Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Aerobic Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2. Anaerobic Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.3. Blood Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.4. Lung Diffusion Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.5. Medical Laser Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.6. Medical Drug Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.7. Other Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Medical Gas Market: Application Outlook and Key Takeaways

5.2. Medical Gas Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)

5.4. Therapeutic

5.5. Diagnostic

5.6. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

5.7. Other Applications

Chapter 6. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Medical Gas Market: End Use Outlook and Key Takeaways

6.2. Medical Gas Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.6. Home Healthcare

6.7. Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

6.8. Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

6.9. Academic and Research Institutions

Chapter 7. Medical Gas Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

8.4. Key Company Profiles



Linde

Air Liquide

Atlas Copco Group

INOX-Air Products Inc.

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC.

HORIBA Group

SOL India Private Limited Messer SE & Co. KGaA

