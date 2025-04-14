Medical Gas Market Analysis Report 2025, By Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures), Application (Therapeutic), By End Use And Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$15.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Regional outlook
2.4. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Medical Gas Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma
3.2.1.2. Growing number of surgical procedures
3.2.1.3. Expansion of hospitals and healthcare facilities
3.2.1.4. Growth of Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High capital investment
3.2.2.2. Supply chain issues
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Technological advancements
3.2.3.2. Growing strategic initiatives
3.3. Medical Gas Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Medical Gas Market: Product Outlook and Key Takeaways
4.2. Medical Gas Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)
4.4. Pure Gases
4.4.1. Pure Gases Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.1. Medical Air Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.2. Oxygen Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.3. Nitrous Oxide Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.4. Nitrogen Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.5. Carbon Dioxide Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.6. Helium Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5. Gas Mixtures
4.5.1.1. Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1. Aerobic Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.2. Anaerobic Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.3. Blood Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.4. Lung Diffusion Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.5. Medical Laser Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.6. Medical Drug Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.7. Other Gas Mixtures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.1. Medical Gas Market: Application Outlook and Key Takeaways
5.2. Medical Gas Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)
5.4. Therapeutic
5.5. Diagnostic
5.6. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
5.7. Other Applications
Chapter 6. Medical Gas Market - Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.1. Medical Gas Market: End Use Outlook and Key Takeaways
6.2. Medical Gas Market: End Use Movement Analysis
6.3. Medical Gas Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)
6.4. Hospitals
6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.6. Home Healthcare
6.7. Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
6.8. Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
6.9. Academic and Research Institutions
Chapter 7. Medical Gas Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Dashboard
7.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Participant Categorization
8.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
8.4. Key Company Profiles
- Linde Air Liquide Atlas Copco Group INOX-Air Products Inc. TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. HORIBA Group SOL India Private Limited Messer SE & Co. KGaA
