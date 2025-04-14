Nagaland Gears Up For Transition To Sustainable Solar Power Production

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday launched the Nagaland Solar Mission for the installation of residential Roof Top Solar (RTS) in convergence with the 'Prime Minister Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY)'.

Addressing the PMSG: MBY launching program, the Chief Minister said that the Nagaland government has taken a major step to address power deficits faced across the state by launching the solar mission.

Rio said that to further support the green energy revolution, the state government has decided to support this initiative through an additional state subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 for up to 3 kW provided through budgetary support.

He added that additional support from the state would greatly help in realising the target of the government of India under PMSG: MBY to install one crore Roof Top Solar (RTS) on a mission mode by 2026-27.

Rio also stated that the state and the Central government subsidies together would cover most of the cost of installing solar power for households.

He added that besides installation, the power produced and supplied to the grid would enable households to reduce their electricity bills as well.

The Chief Minister, therefore, urged the citizens of Nagaland to avail this opportunity and reap the benefits of the transition to sustainable solar power production.

Minister of Power and Parliamentary Affairs K G Kenye, in his speech, said that with the additional state subsidy provided by the government, access to rooftop solar installation would be affordable and thus anticipates a positive response and contribution of the public to achieve the objective of Nagaland's green energy revolution.

He expressed confidence that through this initiative, the chronic power shortages in the state will be mitigated to a large extent and usher in the required socio-economic development for the citizens of Nagaland.

The overview of the project was presented by the Secretary, Power Department, Asangla Imti, followed by a PowerPoint Presentation presented by Department officials.

The department further informed that as per the latest data, 247 applications have already been received from the people online to avail the scheme.

To provide a smooth installation, 55 national and state vendors are also available in Nagaland.