Minoan Civilization Exhibition Starts at Beijing's Palace Museum
(MENAFN) The Palace Museum in Beijing unveiled a special exhibition on the Minoan civilization of Greece on Monday.
Entitled "Daedalus: Legends of Crete," the exhibition showcases 172 significant artifacts and displays from the Heraklion Archaeological Museum in Greece, along with a contemporary reconstruction.
This event represents the first major exhibition dedicated to Minoan civilization in China. Renowned as one of Europe's earliest Bronze Age cultures, the Minoans are known for their remarkable palace architecture, detailed frescoes, and distinctive writing systems.
The exhibition will be accessible to the public from April 15 to July 27. During this period, a variety of academic lectures and educational programs are scheduled to engage the public in ancient civilizations and promote collaboration on cultural heritage preservation and scholarly exchange between China and Greece.
