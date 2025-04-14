America's Itchiest Cities: Terminix Unveils List Of Top Mosquito Infested Cities

"As spring temperatures rise, we're already seeing mosquito activity ramp up across the country," said Dr. Sydney Crawley, Principal Vector Scientist at Terminix. "Mosquitoes aren't just a backyard nuisance-they can also carry diseases that pose real public health risks. Our annual rankings help raise awareness and encourage people to take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Top 10 Most Mosquito-Infested Cities:

Los AngelesDallasNew York CityAtlantaHoustonPhiladelphiaWashington, D.C.Orlando, FLTampa-St. Petersburg, FLSan Francisco

Tips for Mosquito Prevention

To protect against mosquitoes and reduce exposure to a mosquito-borne illness, Terminix recommends the following steps:



Add mosquito traps. Well-designed mosquito traps can reduce the number of host-seeking mosquitoes that affect individuals trying to enjoy outdoor spaces. Mosquito trapping should be used in conjunction with a comprehensive integrated mosquito management plan, using multiple tactics to control mosquitoes both in their immature and adult life stages.

Tip and Toss. Remove standing water from containers weekly. Female mosquitoes of every species need water to lay their eggs. An item as small as a bottle cap can hold enough water to support the development of mosquito larvae.

Reduce breeding areas. Eliminate any standing water after rainfall. Common hot spots include gutters, downspouts and low-lying areas, but don't forget about dogbowls, kiddie pools, bird baths, etc.

Use EPA-registered repellents such as DEET. The higher the percentage, the longer the protection. Work with a trusted, local pest expert . Trained professionals can recommend an integrated pest management plan, providing solutions to address the problem at the source.

To learn more about mosquito prevention and Terminix's latest product offerings for on-demand protection

