Flavia Expands Its Premium Coffee Offerings With Lavazza Caramel And Lavazza Decaf Freshpacks For Flavia Machines

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lavazza Caramel combines rich, bold caramel flavor and perfectly roasted 100% Arabica coffee, sourced mainly from Central and South America, to produce a full-bodied, medium roasted flavored coffee experience. With caramel ranking among the top three flavored coffee choices in the U.S., this new option perfectly aligns with growing trends in flavored coffee.

Lavazza Decaf provides a premium coffee experience, naturally decaffeinated with carbon dioxide to preserve its rich aroma and iconic taste. This medium roast decaf coffee offers mild intensity and smooth flavor, making it an ideal option for those seeking a flavorful coffee experience without the effects of a fully caffeinated beverage. With the rising popularity of decaf coffee, especially among younger consumers, Lavazza Decaf offers a perfect solution for enjoying coffee at any time, day or night.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers even more variety with the introduction of Lavazza Caramel and Lavazza Decaf Freshpacks for Flavia brewers," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing at Lavazza North America. "These two new products reflect our ongoing commitment to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce, ensuring that employees have access to high-quality, convenient coffee experiences that fit their preferences, whether they're looking for something flavorful or decaffeinated."

Lavazza Caramel and Lavazza Decaf are available as individual SKUs and are designed exclusively for use with the Flavia brewing systems. These new Freshpack options offer an innovative and quality experience that is easy to enjoy thanks to Flavia's trusted, pack-to-cup brewing technology systems.

More innovation can be expected for Flavia in the coming months, as the brand looks to redefine what people expect from their office coffee systems.

Lavazza Caramel and Lavazza Decaf are currently available nationwide. To learn more or place an order, please visit flavia .

About Flavia

Since 1982, Flavia has been changing the way people experience coffee at work. We've combined innovative single-serve technology with the rich heritage of Italian coffee through our connection to Lavazza, blending decades of expertise with innovative brewing technology to bring a new standard to the workplace. From rich lattes to refreshing infused waters, Flavia delivers unmatched quality and variety, one perfectly brewed cup at a time.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

