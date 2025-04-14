Crab Island Journeys Now Accepting Reservations For Spring And Summer Tiki Boat Cruises

Crab Island Journeys' Logo.

Crab Island Journeys is now accepting reservations for their tiki-themed party boat cruises for the spring and summer seasons.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crab Island Journeys, the local boat tour company in Fort Walton Beach, is officially accepting reservations for spring and summer cruises. Crab Island Journeys is a tiki-themed party boat tour company that offers unique water experiences at the popular Crab Island. They are located at 10 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton, FL 32548.

Crab Island Journeys offers three-hour private cruises to Crab Island, and guests can choose between 6 or 30 passenger boats to accommodate their friends and family. Each cruise is designed to be customizable to fit the needs of any occasion, allowing guests to tailor their experience for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, or family reunions.

With tiki-themed boats, each private cruise is captained so guests can focus on enjoying their time. Provided on the boats are coolers with ice, water bottles, cell phone chargers, floats, and games. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite snacks, beverages, and any extra gear they might enjoy.

“We're so excited that the weather has warmed up and the time for more tiki-boat cruises has come,” said Robert Slye, the owner of Crab Island Journeys.“We can't wait to get back out on the beautiful waters of Crab Island and give everyone the chance to make unforgettable memories.”

The team at Crab Island Journeys invites vacationers and locals alike to book their Crab Island cruise now. They're ready to provide relaxing experiences and help make visiting the Emerald Coast extra enjoyable. Whether celebrating something special or looking for a way to wind down with friends, their tiki-boat tours offer a memorable way to kick back and soak up the sun.

To book a private cruise, call (850) 888-0023 or visit their website at .

About Crab Island Journeys

Crab Island Journeys provides tiki-boat cruises on the waters of Crab Island. Offering a mix of different cruise options, they're available for tours that accommodate large groups with customizable experiences for all occasions. The team specializes in creating unforgettable outings for their guests to relax on the water and enjoy time with their friends and family.

