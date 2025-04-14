Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Permanent Reps. Discuss Upcoming Arab-Chinese Forum


2025-04-14 09:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 14 (KUNA) -- Permanent Representatives at the Arab League held on Monday a preparatory meeting for the 20th session of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum and the 9th session of the Arab-Chinese Strategic Political Dialogue, to be held in Morocco May 21.
The meeting discussed draft recommendations to be issued, as well as the annual follow up meeting, an Arab League statement pointed out. Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi represented Kuwait at the meeting. (end)
