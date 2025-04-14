Early Bird Brunch Expands To Village Pointe Shopping Center In Omaha With New Location

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nestled at 17305 Davenport St #101, this new location of Early Bird Brunch is set to enrich yet another local dining scene with its chef-forward menu, emphasizing indulgent dishes and brunch-centric cocktails that are perfect for early risers and night owls alike. With offerings ranging from decadent pancakes to hearty omelets and chorizo tacos, Early Bird Village Pointe aims to create a fun and memorable dining experience for all.

"This new location allows us to share our passion for brunch with even more people in Omaha," says Codie Burrow, marketing director, owner, and local operator of several Early Bird Brunch locations. "We're excited to provide another inviting atmosphere, expanding our flock to celebrate community, good food, and great company."

In addition to their menu designed to please every palate, Early Bird will also offer its popular "Brunch in a Box" concept at the Village Pointe Shopping Center location. This convenient catering option allows guests to enjoy Early Bird's signature dishes at home or business events, making it easy to enhance any gathering with delicious brunch favorites.

Early Bird Brunch welcomes diners daily from 6:30 AM to 2:30 PM, making it the ideal destination for breakfast meetings, casual family outings, or a relaxing brunch with friends. For those dining in or taking out, Early Bird is committed to providing quality service and a memorable experience.

To celebrate its grand opening on April 28th, Early Bird is hosting a special event filled with food samples, exciting giveaways, and fun, family-friendly activities. The restaurant invites the community to come out, join the festivities, and get a taste of everything Early Bird has to offer.

Early Bird Brunch takes pride in being a community-focused restaurant, committed to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and supporting Nebraska farmers. This dedication to quality shines through in every dish, giving guests a true taste of the region's finest flavors.

Early Bird Brunch is not just a place to eat; it's a gathering spot where friends and family come together to enjoy breakfast AND a celebration of community and flavor. With their new location, Early Bird is excited to join the vibrant Village Pointe Shopping Center and become the favorite brunch spot for Omaha residents in the area.

For more information about Early Bird Brunch at the Village Pointe Shopping Center, including menu offerings and updates about the grand opening, visit href="" rel="nofollow" earlybirdbrunc or follow Early Bird on social media.

Name: Codie Burrow

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 531.466.5472

SOURCE Early Bird Brunch