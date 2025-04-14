QINETIQ US NAMED AWARDEE ON U.S. ARMY's $4 BILLION PD AEROSTATS MATOC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The PD Aerostats MATOC encompasses support for Persistent Surveillance System – Tethered (PSS-T) platforms, future Elevated Sensing requirements, and the Persistent Surveillance Dissemination System of Systems (PSDS2) program. As the only Prime contractor operating multi-site strategic and tactical class aerostat sites, supporting U.S. border security and defense missions, QinetiQ US is well-positioned to deliver and sustain these critical capabilities for systems both within the United States and at overseas locations, leveraging the company's experience and expertise to deliver persistent surveillance solutions to the U.S. and its international allies.

QinetiQ US brings comprehensive capabilities in prime contract management, sensors integration and interoperability, including aerostat platforms, hyperspectral imaging systems, and multi-modal detection technologies that provide enhanced situational awareness. The company established itself as a trusted partner in advancing sensor technology for the U.S. Army, developing intelligent processing algorithms and imaging technologies that support key modernization initiatives. Through this integrated approach, QinetiQ delivers cohesive systems that transform sensor data into actionable intelligence across domains.

"Our integrated sensor and aerostat solutions deliver effective and affordable multi-domain awareness solutions to meet the evolving threat in today's defense and security environment," said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US's National & Global Security Solutions. "By combining advanced sensor technologies with our persistent surveillance platforms, we provide decision makers with actionable intelligence that creates a decisive information advantage in evolving threat environments."

QinetiQ US's persistent surveillance solutions operate aerostats and payloads at altitudes up to 15,000 feet with 30-day continuous deployment capabilities, delivering best-in-class efficiency and the lowest cost per flight hour to meet and exceed mission requirements. The company's turnkey approach integrates the Secure Persistent & Aware Data Ecosystem (SPADE) with comprehensive mission planning, sustainment, and lifecycle management services to optimize operational effectiveness throughout the entire mission lifecycle.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US partners closely with customers to deploy new capabilities protecting lives and the nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Government. As the U.S. subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, we maintain independent governance and oversight to protect classified information and ensure full compliance with U.S. national security requirements. For more information, visit .

