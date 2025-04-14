Hoot Launches Patient Education Automation To Help Ophthalmologists Increase Premium IOL Conversion Rates

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each year, ophthalmologists perform thousands of cataract surgeries, yet, despite the lenses offering significantly better vision outcomes and lifestyle benefits. This gap results in lower-quality outcomes for patients and a substantial loss of potential revenue for practices.

Educate patients before their consultation

"We built Hoot for Ophthalmology to solve one of the most persistent problems in eye care: under-education before the evaluation," said Bob Miglani, CEO of Hoot. "By delivering the doctor's own message-via video-before a patient ever walks into the office, we're increasing trust, simplifying the IOL discussion, and helping patients make confident decisions to upgrade."

How Hoot Increases Premium IOL Acceptance

The Hoot platform triggers a patient education campaign as soon as someone books a cataract evaluation or submits an inquiry through the practice's website. Patients receive a series of three short, doctor-branded videos leading up to their appointment, explaining:



Understanding Cataract Surgery: A simple overview of how cataracts affect vision and how surgery restores clarity.

Exploring Lens Options: What premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) are and how they can improve your vision beyond standard lenses. Preparing for Your Evaluation: What to expect during your upcoming cataract surgery consultation and how to get the most out of it.

Each video is personalized using AI-powered insights to match the patient's level of understanding and delivered via email or text. The videos feature the patient's own surgeon speaking directly to them, which builds a bond of trust and improves follow-through.

"Hoot is poised to change the way we approach premium lens conversations," said Dr. John Kung , ophthalmologist and advisor to Hoot. "Hoot will allow my patients-and their spouses-to understand their options before they get to our office. That will make the appointment smoother, our staff more efficient, and most importantly, the patient more confident."

Proven Benefits for Practices

Practices using Hoot report:



Higher conversion rates

Improved patient satisfaction and preparedness

Shorter in-office consultation time Increased practice revenue

Experience Hoot at ASCRS 2025

Hoot will be exhibiting at the ASCRS Annual Meeting , April 25–28 in Los Angeles. Visit Booth #729 (look for the ring light!) to experience a live demo and get your 2-minute video created on site .

Can't make it to ASCRS? Schedule a live demo at .

About Hoot

Hoot is a next-generation patient education and marketing automation platform purpose-built for specialty care. From ophthalmology and dermatology to mental health and specialty dentistry, Hoot helps doctors attract, educate, and convert more patients into high-value care.

