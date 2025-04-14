403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey: Japanese public expresses fear impact of U.S. tariffs on livelihoods
(MENAFN) A recent survey reveals that a substantial 84.2 percent of Japanese participants express concern that rising U.S. tariffs could adversely affect their livelihoods.
Conducted over two days and concluding on Sunday, the poll also found that 73.9 percent of those surveyed view the U.S. tariff policy as unwarranted. Despite this sentiment, support for Japan to impose retaliatory tariffs remains low, with only 18.3 percent in favor.
Additionally, the survey assessed the approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which has seen a slight uptick to 32.6 percent, following a decline to 27.6 percent amid a recent gift certificate controversy.
In terms of political affiliations, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) saw its support dip to 25.8 percent, while opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People, experienced slight increases in their backing.
The countrywide survey reached out to 477 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,284 mobile phone numbers, garnering responses from 425 household members and 626 mobile phone users.
Conducted over two days and concluding on Sunday, the poll also found that 73.9 percent of those surveyed view the U.S. tariff policy as unwarranted. Despite this sentiment, support for Japan to impose retaliatory tariffs remains low, with only 18.3 percent in favor.
Additionally, the survey assessed the approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which has seen a slight uptick to 32.6 percent, following a decline to 27.6 percent amid a recent gift certificate controversy.
In terms of political affiliations, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) saw its support dip to 25.8 percent, while opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People, experienced slight increases in their backing.
The countrywide survey reached out to 477 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,284 mobile phone numbers, garnering responses from 425 household members and 626 mobile phone users.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment