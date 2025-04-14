The Arab Fashion Council Launches $500,000 Fashion Fund To Transform Emerging Designers Into Global Brands

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) unveils a new initiative set to reshape the future of fashion in the region and beyond: the AFC Fashion Fund, a $500,000 USD biennial commitment that reimagines what it means to support emerging designers. Unlike traditional awards or cash prizes, the AFC Fashion Fund is a four-season brand-building accelerator designed to scale a visionary Ready-to-Wear (RTW) designer into a globally recognised force.

A Future-First Model for Designer Success

With only one designer selected every two years, the fund ensures unparalleled depth of support and personal investment. The chosen talent embarks on a two-year transformative journey-guided by global mentors, empowered by strategic market access, and supported by world-class production, retail, and media platforms.

What Sets This Fund Apart

While most fashion funds offer a moment, the AFC Fashion Fund builds a movement-transforming designers into enduring global brands through a 360° framework that includes:

Four Seasons of Global Runway and Market Access

The Fund provides designers with three fully produced runway seasons by AFC, encompassing every aspect-from casting and styling to content creation, public relations, and social media amplification. It also ensures showroom representation in Paris during pre-season markets, aligning seamlessly with the Resort and Pre-Fall calendars. Additionally, designers benefit from exclusive introductions to key buyers in strategic markets.

Strategic E-Commerce and Regional Expansion

To strengthen market reach, the Fund supports tailored capsule collections, especially for key cultural moments like Ramadan and Eid in the Middle East. It also facilitates integration into prominent retail networks and platforms across the GCC, while developing bespoke e-commerce and digital marketing strategies to grow direct-to-consumer sales.

The Global Collaboration Challenge

One season is dedicated entirely to an exclusive collaboration with a globally recognised brand. This initiative, co-strategised by the AFC, is designed to enhance the designer's credibility and open up significant commercial opportunities, positioning them for long-term success.

Continuous Mentorship and Brand Strategy

Participants gain access to an elite advisory board made up of industry-leading editors, investors, buyers, and creative visionaries. The Fund offers ongoing business coaching, guidance on pricing and collection planning, and support on intellectual property-ensuring designers grow not just creatively, but strategically.

Biennial Format: Focused, Selective, Transformative

Opening only once every two years, the AFC Fashion Fund is deeply selective and intentionally structured to create a high-impact journey for one designer at a time. This approach allows for meaningful investment, personalisation, and the cultivation of a prestigious alumni network that continues to shape the future of fashion.

Applications for the first cycle of the fund will open in June 2025, with the winner announced in October 2025. The selected designer will then begin their two-year journey, culminating in four runway seasons and global visibility by 2027 milestones include international runway showcases, showroom representation in Paris, mentorship, and an exclusive global collaboration

“This is not a prize. It's an evolution. The AFC Fashion Fund is about turning a promising designer into a sustainable, export-ready brand that carries the spirit of our region onto the global stage.”

– Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council

As the world's largest non-profit fashion organisation representing the 22 Arab countries, the Arab Fashion Council is reshaping the fashion narrative from the Arab world-elevating its designers, platforms, and economic power. The AFC Fashion Fund further amplifies this mission by transforming regional creativity into global competitiveness.