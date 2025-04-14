403
Hussein Gardens to Host the Children’s Race as Part of the BROMINE Dead Sea Ultra Marathon Events
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Al Hussein Park to Host Children’s Race as Part of the BROMINE Dead Sea Ultra Marathon
Amman, Jordan (April 2025) – Run Jordan is pleased to announce the organization of the Children’s Race, a highlight among the accompanying events of the BROMINE Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Al Hussein Park in Amman.
The race will be open to children aged 6 to 14. Children under the age of 6 may also participate, provided they are accompanied by a companion; however, they will not be eligible for official rankings.
This initiative reflects Run Jordan’s firm commitment to promoting a culture of running among younger generations. It seeks to instill a spirit of challenge and healthy competition while encouraging physical activity and the adoption of healthy habits from an early age.
All necessary logistical and organizational preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth and safe execution of the event. These preparations include the provision of safety and comfort measures such as support teams, volunteers, water stations, and ambulances, all designed to provide a secure and supportive environment for the young participants.
The Children’s Race is one of several ancillary events held in conjunction with the BROMINE Dead Sea Ultra Marathon. Through these events, Run Jordan aims to emphasize the importance of sports for all age groups, in alignment with its broader mission to promote healthy lifestyles and to strengthen Jordan’s position as a premier destination for sports and tourism
