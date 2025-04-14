Aman Center Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Receives New ISO 45001:2018 Certification

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN), one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has announced that it has obtained renewal of its Quality Management System certificate, by the international standard ISO 9001:2015.

This comes after internal and external audits of the administrative and executive procedures followed in the center, the workflow mechanisms, and the services provided to the target groups of women, children, and victims of family disintegration due to violence, were carried out through the application of the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

A committee of external auditors approved the renewal of the certificate by conducting a comprehensive audit of all procedures and operations carried out by the center's departments and divisions, and ensuring their compliance with international quality management standards and criteria.

The center announced that it has obtained a new certificate in the ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system.

In this context, Fadhel bin Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Aman Center, said,“We are committed to providing high-quality services to the targeted groups of women, children, and victims of family disintegration and violence, and working to protect, rehabilitate, and integrate them into society.

“We have been working diligently to renew the Quality Management System certification by international standards.”

He said that this is due to the Aman Center's commitment to following the procedures and processes implemented by each department to improve the quality of work and provide the best protection, rehabilitation, and social integration services to the targeted groups.

Al Kaabi also emphasized that the effort to renew the quality certificate by international standards and regulations is an ideal experience and a positive step towards changing the internal work style and improving the quality of services provided to target groups.