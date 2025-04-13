Two Thirds Oppose F-35 Procurement In Survey

Deutsch de Zwei Drittel äussern sich in Umfrage gegen F-35-Beschaffung Original Read more: Zwei Drittel äussern sich in Umfrage gegen F-35-Beschaffun

This content was published on April 13, 2025 - 11:20

Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the F-35 fighter jets at all or rather no longer want to buy them. This is according to an online survey of 35,132 people published on Sunday by the survey research institute Leewas. It was conducted prior to US President Donald Trump's tariff decision.

+ Swiss army chiefs defend botched procurement projects

The survey found 42% want more money spent on the army than planned by parliament. For 34%, the planned budget is exactly right. Only 18% respondents want less money for defence. According to two thirds of respondents, savings should be made in the asylum system, half want less money for development aid and 38% would cut back on culture.

