CFA Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Cementing Leadership In Agricultural Input Financing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooperative Finance Association (CFA) is proud to announce that it has officially earned its SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This significant achievement underscores CFA's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, security, and trust, further strengthening its position as the premier provider of agricultural input financing through its innovative loan origination software platform, Field Finance.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates that CFA's systems and processes meet the highest standards for security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. This milestone not only validates CFA's internal controls but also reinforces its dedication to safeguarding sensitive client and partner information in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Doug Richards, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at CFA, "I am amazed by the incredible work of the entire CFA team in achieving this goal. I also want to recognize Oread Risk & Advisory for their exceptional partnership throughout this process. Having worked with them on SOC compliance several times over the years, I knew they were the right firm to guide us through this rigorous audit."

Enhancing Field Finance and Strengthening Market Leadership

Field Finance, CFA's cutting-edge loan origination platform, has been a game-changer for agricultural retailers and producers. By streamlining the financing process and offering unparalleled flexibility, Field Finance empowers users to access tailored solutions that align with their operational needs. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification further enhances Field Finance by providing clients with the assurance that their data is protected by industry-leading security measures.

"This certification is a testament to our commitment to delivering best-in-class financial solutions," said Ross Johnson, CEO of CFA. "Field Finance has already set the standard for agricultural input financing by combining innovation with deep industry expertise. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance solidifies our reputation as a trusted partner and positions us as the clear leader in this space."

A Milestone Built on Collaboration and Excellence

The successful completion of this certification reflects CFA's dedication to continuous improvement and collaboration. It highlights the organization's ability to adapt to evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining its focus on delivering exceptional value to clients.

"This accomplishment is a direct result of our team's hard work and shared vision," said Jordan Nussbaum, Chief Security Officer at CFA. "SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is not just about meeting a standard-it's about demonstrating our ongoing commitment to protecting our clients' data and ensuring operational integrity. This achievement reinforces our position as a trusted partner in agricultural financing."

Looking Ahead

As CFA continues to innovate and expand its offerings, this milestone sets the stage for even greater success. The organization remains committed to upholding the high standards that earned this certification while driving growth through its Field Finance platform.

About CFA

Founded in 1943, the Cooperative Finance Association (CFA) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions for agricultural retailers and producers across the United States. Through its flagship platform, Field Finance, and strategic relationships with partners like CoBank, CFA delivers tailored financing options designed to empower rural communities and advance cooperative principles.

