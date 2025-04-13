Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Armored Assault In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, successfully repelled an assault by Russian armored vehicles targeting Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram , which also shared a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"The invaders once again attempted to storm our defensive positions using armored vehicles," the statement said.

According to the military, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy's armored vehicles as they had done many times before.

As reported, over the past day, 120 combat engagements have been recorded at the frontline, with intense fighting observed in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.