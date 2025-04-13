Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Armored Assault In Kharkiv Region
This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram , which also shared a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
"The invaders once again attempted to storm our defensive positions using armored vehicles," the statement said.
According to the military, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy's armored vehicles as they had done many times before.Read also: Russia has returned to its typical pattern of strikes against Ukraine – ISW
As reported, over the past day, 120 combat engagements have been recorded at the frontline, with intense fighting observed in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment