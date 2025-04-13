403
Israeli Occupation Put 36 Hospitals Out Of Service In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 13 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's airstrikes put 36 hospitals out of service since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza Strip, Gaza government media office said Sunday.
This came after the occupation targeted Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, causing extensive damage to one of its main buildings and its departments, including the emergency room, laboratories, and pharmacy.
The remaining hospitals in Gaza received 11 martyrs and 111 wounded in the past 24 hours, health authorities reported.
A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are prevented to reach them. (end)
wab
