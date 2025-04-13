Anup Jalota Honored With Padma Shri Mahendra Kapoor Award At ITFS Awards 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran singer Anup Jalota was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Mahendra Kapoor Award at the ITFS Awards 2025.

He was joined by legendary singer Sudesh Bhosle and several other celebrated artists in receiving the recognition, making it a star-studded celebration of musical excellence. Jalota expressed his pride, stating,“Receiving an award in the name of Mahendra Kapoor is a matter of great honour. His songs are embedded in the hearts of Indians and evoke deep devotion.”

Ruhan Kapoor, son of the legendary Mahendra Kapoor, expressed his appreciation, saying,“When the award in my father's name was being planned, I was nervous, but Mr. Mane has beautifully and successfully executed it. I'm thankful to all the dignitaries.”

Interestingly, carrying forward the musical legacy of his grandfather Mahendra Kapoor, third-generation talent Sidhant Kapoor delivered a captivating performance at the event. His rendition drew praise from Sudesh Bhosale, who applauded him for keeping the legendary singer's voice and spirit alive.

The esteemed ITFS Awards 2025, curated by social and cultural figure Dattatraya Mane, took place at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point, Mumbai. The event saw a gathering of distinguished personalities from diverse fields, including entertainment, music, social work, and administration.

The event was graced by Chief Guest and Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant, alongside other distinguished dignitaries. Among the awardees were prominent figures such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota, Indian Idol child prodigy Mohammad Faiz, Ayaan Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, Divyanka Tripathi, Usha Nadkarni, Niketan Dheer, Dr. Nitin Dange (Neurosurgeon), Dr. Prashant Rasal (Stroke Specialist), Joint Commissioner of Urban Development Pankaj Devre, Additional Collector of Mumbai Suburbs Kumarr from Studio Refuel, IAS Suraj Mandhare (Vice President and MD, MSRDC), Agriculture Commissioner, and special guests Ruhan Kapoor and Sidhant Kapoor.