Strong Competition on Opening Day of UAE National MMA Championship 3 in Dubai
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, April 12, 2025: The UAE National MMA Championship 3, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, kicked off Saturday at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai with intense competition. The event attracted a large crowd and featured rising talents representing clubs and academies nationwide.
The opening day included bouts in the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14 - 15 years) categories, with athletes delivering high-level performances that met expectations. The tournament concludes tomorrow, Sunday, with competitions in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adult (18+ years) categories.
His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “We are proud of the strong performances we saw today and the impressive participation of our sons and daughters, especially those who are just starting their journey. These categories are the foundation for the future of the sport and show that the Federation’s efforts to develop talent are paying off.”
Al Dhaheri added that the high level of public engagement, world-class organisation, and quality of the fights all reflect the growing importance of the championship locally and motivate continued efforts to provide the ideal environment for developing a generation of champions capable of succeeding on various stages.
Zakaria Bichi, coach of Primal Gym Abu Dhabi, said: “We’re taking part in this edition with seven athletes, and several of them have won gold medals thanks to strong preparation and serious commitment during training. This championship is a key milestone in their careers, especially when it comes to building confidence and gaining experience. We’ve seen how mixed martial arts in the country continue to grow every year. This is a result of the Federation’s ongoing commitment to organising high-level events that help shape a new generation of champions.”
Suhair Almarzooqi, mother of 14-year-old Hamad Alsaboori from ADMA Academy, said, “We’re proud to see our children take part in a tournament of this level, as it helps them improve their athletic skills, build character, and boost their confidence. Today, sports are more than just physical activity. They are a powerful way to teach discipline, responsibility, and the importance of working towards goals. We’re grateful to the Federation for organising this championship, which gives our children the right environment to explore their potential and make the most of their free time in a way that benefits them and supports their future.”
Emirati Hamda Ali Khalfan Almutwa of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, who won gold in Youth Girls / Female / Youth C / -37kg division, said, “Since I began my career in martial arts, I have dreamed of this moment. Winning the gold medal today makes me feel proud and gives me even more motivation to train and improve. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I hope to be a role model for all girls who dream of reaching the podium.”
