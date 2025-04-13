403
Qatari Medical Delegation In Kyrgyzstan Treated 37 Pediatric Cases Of Hearing Loss, Impairment -Awqaf
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) affirmed Saturday that the Qatari medical delegation successfully treated 37 pediatric cases of hearing impairment and hearing loss during its recent mission to the Kyrgyz Republic. The initiative was conducted with the support of the Waqf Healthcare Fund, administered by Awqaf's General Department of Endowments.
The latest visit entailed 24 cochlear implant surgeries, in addition to 3 preparatory ear surgeries for children who will undergo cochlear implantation during the next mission. Furthermore, 10 hearing aids were provided to children whose medical assessments confirmed that cochlear implantation was not required.
Assistant Director General of the General Department of Endowments and head of the delegation supporting cochlear implant operations, Eng. Abdullah Al Meer, emphasized that this specialized project is the outcome of a constructive collaboration and community-centered partnership between Awqaf, represented by the General Department of Endowments, and the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation. He noted that the project aspires to provide advanced medical care for children suffering from profound hearing loss and to enable their inclusion in the community through auditory and linguistic communication.
Upon arrival in Bishkek, the medical delegation embarked on conducting medical examinations for the pediatric cases nominated for surgical intervention. Based on the clinical assessments, cochlear implant procedures were scheduled for children whose conditions necessitated operative treatment, Awqaf highlighted, indicating that three cases were diagnosed as requiring additional surgical procedures to treat other auditory complications.
Meanwhile, ten children were provided with medical hearing aids, having been determined not to require cochlear implantation, underscoring the programs comprehensive approach in treating varying degrees of auditory disability.
As part of the visit's program, Eng. Al Meer and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Qahtani, met with the director of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Care in the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and discussed the program's updates and future expansion plans to ensure the project's sustainability to have a substantial number of beneficiaries from children.
Eng. Al Meer heaped praise on this beneficial initiative, along with the generous support received from the benefactors in the State of Qatar who endowed contributions to the Waqf Healthcare Fund under the General Department of Endowments, affirming that such support plays an instrumental role in enhancing healthcare services for patients by ensuring the provision of treatment, the procurement of medications and medical equipment, as well as advancing and optimizing medical services and delivering effective healthcare solutions for vulnerable groups, including Kyrgyz children.
Overseen by Awqaf, the cochlear implant project in Kyrgyzstan has benefited 194 children in previous missions, with ongoing rehabilitation conducted in specialized medical centers under local supervision and consistent follow-up from the Qatari side.
The initiative stands as one of the flagship medical endeavors supported by Awqaf through the General Department of Endowments, in faithful adherence to the conditions of the benevolent endowers, aiming to enhance pediatric healthcare and provide advanced medical solutions that improve quality of life and promote social and educational integration. (QNA)
