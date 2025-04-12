Weaving Happiness: World Happiness Foundation And Jaipur Rugs Unite For Artisan Well-Being And Global Harmony

Happiness Project Jaipur Rugs and World Happiness Foundation

The goal is to create a regenerative loop where artisans, their families, and communities experience well-being from the inside out.

In a powerful alliance rooted in purpose, the World Happiness Foundation and Jaipur Rugs have come together to launch a transformative project that places happiness and well-being at the core of craftsmanship and community life. This pioneering initiative not only celebrates the skill and soul of artisans but also sows the seeds for a global movement toward a more conscious, joyful, and balanced world.Introducing the Happiness CollectionAt the heart of this partnership is the creation of the Happiness Collection, a groundbreaking series of rugs born from the intention to infuse every thread with love, purpose, and transformation. The first two pieces in the collection are already in motion:1. Constellation of ConsciousnessSize: 6 x 6 ft (Circular)Style: Hand-tuftedStory: A cosmic dance of 9 Meta Pets and Felicia, representing new constellations that serve as guides to awakening, healing, and wholeness.2. The Tree of DreamsSize: 4 x 6 ft (Rectangular)Style: Hand-tuftedStory: An enchanting journey through 8 Meta Pets and Felicia, symbolizing growth, rooted dreams, and the blossoming of inner peace.Each rug takes approximately three months to hand weave, a sacred period that will also serve as the foundation for something much deeper: a holistic well-being program integrated into the artisan's daily life.Embedding the ROUSER Model of LeadershipDuring the weaving of these powerful designs, artisans will participate in a carefully curated well-being program developed by experts from India and around the world. This program is based on the ROUSER model of leadership, developed by Luis Miguel Gallardo, Founder of the World Happiness Foundation. The ROUSER model empowers individuals through:Relations: Building meaningful connectionsOpenness: Embracing vulnerability and new perspectivesUnderstanding: Fostering empathySelf-Awareness: Recognizing inner strengths and challengesEmpowerment: Activating personal and collective agencyReflection: Anchoring growth in mindful presenceThe goal is to create a regenerative loop where artisans, their families, and communities experience well-being from the inside out, turning every rug into a vessel of peace, beauty, and healing.A Vision Rooted in PurposeThis initiative is personally supported by NK Chaudhary (NKC), Founder of Jaipur Rugs, and Luis Miguel Gallardo, who both envision a world where the blessings of happiness ripple outward, starting from the artisan's loom and touching homes and hearts around the globe.“Every rug becomes a prayer. A story of healing. A step toward a world of freedom, consciousness, and happiness.”- Luis Miguel Gallardo“When you touch a Jaipur rug, you touch the soul of its creator. We want that soul to feel loved, seen, and joyful.”- NK ChaudharyScaling from India to the WorldThe Happiness Collection is only the beginning. A core team of artisans and well-being experts is now co-designing a program that can be expanded to the entire Jaipur Rugs community and later extended to artisans across India and the world.This partnership is a living example of Happytalism in action-where purpose, artistry, and well-being converge to inspire a new paradigm of economic and social development rooted in harmony, dignity, and joy.A Final ThreadWith every knot, a blessing. With every rug, a ripple of transformation. With every artisan, a story of dignity and love.Together, Jaipur Rugs and the World Happiness Foundation are not just weaving rugs-they are weaving a world of happiness.----NK Chaudhary founded the idea of Jaipur Rugs in 1978, working beside nine artisans on two looms. He started his business on the principles of dignity. Today, he is the entrepreneur behind the one of the largest manufacturers of hand-knotted rugs and is often referred to as the 'Gandhi of the Carpet Industry'.Raised in a traditional family in Churu, Rajasthan, NK Chaudhary took a loan from his father after college to buy a bicycle and some raw material to set up two looms for nine artisans in Churu. The first carpets were identical twins of 24 square meters and were exported under the name 'Bharat Carpet Enterprise'.NK Chaudhary's greatest achievement was subverting century old practices that shunned women, artists and the poor. In the company's early days, he removed middlemen to connect directly with tribal artisans. He treated them with dignity, empathy and respect who were considered untouchables.Today, NK Chaudhary is a widely celebrated social entrepreneur. His incredible life story has been featured in dozens of articles, essays, books and conferences across the world and stands as an example of how profit and kindness can go together in business.---Luis Miguel Gallardo is the Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest, platforms that unite and amplify the impact of thousands of knowledge and practice leaders on human development, happiness, and well-being worldwide. Luis is the author of "Happytalism," "The Exponential of Happiness," and "Brands & Rousers," and he is the co-founder of the Gross Global Happiness program at the University for Peace of the United Nations. He is a Clinical Hypnotherapist and Mental Health Coach. He holds an MBA from IMD in Switzerland, an MA in Peace Studies from the Richardson Institute at Lancaster University, and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Sociology.About the World Happiness FoundationThe World Happiness Foundation is a global movement dedicated to advancing freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all. With a mission to foster well-being and interconnectedness, the foundation works to empower individuals, communities, and organizations through strategic programs like Cities of Happiness, Schools of Happiness, and Enterprises of Happiness. By creating spaces for dialogue, innovation, and collective healing, the foundation supports changemakers, educators, and leaders to co-create a future of flourishing. Through summits, retreats, and initiatives rooted in Gross Global Happiness and Happytalism, the World Happiness Foundation inspires global transformation and regeneration.About the World Happiness AcademyThe World Happiness Academy is the learning and development arm of the World Happiness Foundation, offering transformative programs for personal and professional growth. Focused on integrating positive psychology, well-being science, and coaching methodologies, the academy provides specialized certifications, including the Professional Coaching Specialization in Happiness and Well-Being and the Chief Well-Being Officer Program. With an emphasis on experiential learning and practical tools, the academy empowers participants to lead with purpose, build inclusive communities, and create lasting positive change. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, the academy equips individuals and organizations to thrive in an interconnected world.About the World Happiness FestThe World Happiness Fest is the world's largest and most diverse forum committed to advancing happiness, well-being, and social impact. Organized by the World Happiness Foundation, the Fest creates transformative spaces for dialogue, celebration, and action, bringing together visionaries, changemakers, and communities from across the globe. Through a vibrant mix of summits, workshops, artistic performances, and collaborative experiences, the Fest embodies the principles of Happytalism, emphasizing freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.As a cornerstone of the foundation's mission, the World Happiness Fest inspires individuals and organizations to co-create flourishing ecosystems. With initiatives like Cities of Happiness, Schools of Happiness, and Enterprises of Happiness, the Fest serves as a catalyst for innovation, interconnectedness, and collective healing. By fostering collaboration and showcasing best practices in positive psychology, well-being science, and regenerative leadership, the World Happiness Fest helps shape a future of inclusion, sustainability, and joy.----Jaipur Rugs is an Indian company that combines the pursuit of profit with the spreading of kindness, with the aim of benefiting all the people sitting around its rugs; customers, artisans, local communities, employees, suppliers, buyers and partners.Headquartered in Jaipur and working with artisans spread across five Indian states, the company holds a branch in the United States called Jaipur Living. Through its worldwide distribution network, its rugs reach more than 60 countries around the world, from Milan to Paris, Beijing and Moscow.Founded in 1978 by NK Chaudhary, Jaipur Rugs revolutionized the carpet industry by creating an entirely new business model – working directly with artisans and empowering them and their communities with a sustainable livelihood.Jaipur Rugs is a family business. The founder NK Chaudhary is the company's president, while each of his children have their own responsibilities and areas of expertise. The eldest daughters Asha and Archana are CEO and COO of Jaipur Living in the US. In India, Kavita the middle-child is the Design Director with her own label 'Kavi', while his son Yogesh is the Director of Sales & Marketing. The youngest, Nitesh is the Director of Supply Chain & IT working with both the US and India team.Today, Jaipur Rugs is a global leader in the rug-making business and a living example of how, by combining strong values with unrivaled products, a company can create both economic and humanitarian benefit for everyone.-----The Origin of Meta Pets: A Journey from Vision to TransformationThe Meta Pets cards emerged not as a product, but as a profound inner revelation-born from vision, ritual, synchronicity, and deep contemplation. The very first spark came to Luis Miguel Gallardo while he stood before a mesmerizing painting created by a Mexican shaman in San Miguel de Allende. The artwork, composed after a sacred ritual, depicted what seemed like a cosmic Wheel of Life, where animals danced in circles, whispering forgotten truths of the soul. Their presence stirred something within him-ancient, primal, and deeply familiar.The scene reminded him of the Borgia Codex, that pre-Columbian treasure rich in symbols, animals, gods, and mythologies. He felt he was receiving a message across time-encoded in imagery, color, and energy. Without knowing why, he intuitively selected four animals from the painting that resonated with his deepest parts:Deer – the gentle messenger of connection to source, reminding us of innocence and grace.Dragon Lizard – the symbol of learning through experience, guiding us into the fires of transformation and resilience.Eagle – the master of perspective and 360-degree vision, soaring high to remind us of the interconnectedness of all life.Elephant – the ancient carrier of wisdom integration, protector of memory, presence, and compassion.In his imagination, these four archetypes began to dance and blend, influenced by the Mexican tradition of alebrijes-magical creatures that combine different animals to embody the fantastical. Out of this creative and symbolic alchemy was born Felicia-a being both mythic and maternal, both dreamlike and foundational. Felicia became the first Meta Pet, the origin, the mother and father of all others to come.Felicia was not only a symbol of transformation-she became a movement. She was lovingly adopted as the mascot of the World Happiness Fest, serving as a community builder and spiritual guide. Her four attributes-Connection, Experience, Perspective, and Wisdom-became guiding stars for facilitators and participants alike.As his journey deepened, Luis Miguel Gallardo entered a new phase of exploration through the Gene Keys by Richard Rudd. These teachings, interwoven with the I Ching, genetics, astrology, and archetypal psychology, opened pathways to deeper insight. Engaging in rich conversations with spiritual seekers, finders, therapists, and researchers exploring human and societal wounds, his understanding expanded. The timeless wisdom of the I Ching, the symbolic language of psychological astrology, and the depth of Jungian archetypes began to weave themselves into the tapestry of his evolving vision.Over the course of three years, the world of Meta Pets gradually unfolded. Luis Miguel gave form to 64 distinct Meta Pets, each one reflecting a unique facet of the human journey. Drawing from the Dream Arc, he identified 192 animal symbols and arranged them into triads, each embodying:An Essence – the core truth and inner radiance within usA Gift – the empowered state that arises when we live in alignmentA Shadow – the wound or pattern longing for transformationEach Meta Pet became a mirror of the soul-a companion on the path of transformation and a symbol of multidimensional being. Their integration invites the reclamation of lost parts of the self, transforming shame into power, fear into creativity, and disconnection into belonging.Through countless workshops, rituals, and sacred circles held in intimate settings around the world, Luis Miguel witnessed their profound impact. The cards transcended archetype and symbol; they became living bridges-linking ancient wisdom with contemporary healing practices. Meta Pets evolved into tools for ego deconstruction, self-compassion, and awakening, guiding individuals and communities toward inner peace and soulful connection.

