ASEZA Approves New Identity To Reinforce Aqaba's Global Tourism, Investment Position

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has approved the adoption of a new brand identity for the port city, to be officially launched in the coming months.

The decision followed several consultative meetings with stakeholders from all sectors in Aqaba, including members of the local community, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

The new identity is seen as a“strategic” move to reinforce Aqaba's position as a leading global destination for tourism and investment.

It also reflects the city's ambitions to become a fully integrated investment and tourism hub, in line with the Royal vision and ASEZA's broader strategic framework.

To support investment and economic development, the board also approved the lease of 300 dunums of land to a specialised mining investment company on the condition that it establishes a manufacturing facility in Aqaba.

The initiative is part of ASEZA's strategy to attract and incentivise investment by providing support and benefits to projects that create employment opportunities for local youth and promote local industry.

In urban development and public services fields, the board approved the allocation of land for the construction of a waste landfill in the Qweirah district.

The site is adjacent to the existing landfill used by the Joint Services Council and the Qweirah Municipality. The move aims to prevent indiscriminate dumping and improve the quality of life in the district.

To address animal welfare and public safety, the board agreed to support an animal welfare organisation tasked with managing the growing population of stray dogs in Aqaba.

The initiative includes providing facilities and resources to safely trap and care for stray animals, keeping them away from residential areas and public spaces.

As part of its commitment to youth empowerment, innovation and community development, ASEZA also approved the sponsorship of a young entrepreneur from Aqaba to participate in the 2025 Jordan International Rally. This will be the first local participation of its kind in an international motorsport event.