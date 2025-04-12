403
Putin, U.S. Envoy Hold Discussions on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin conducted discussions regarding Ukraine on Friday with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The dialogue, which spanned four and a half hours, was described as “businesslike” by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Also present at the talks were Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to the Russian president, and Kirill Dmitriev, who directs the Russian Direct Investment Fund and acts as the president’s envoy for overseas investment.
Peskov informed reporters that a phone call between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is “theoretically possible” following the discussions.
No additional information was shared about the private conversation.
Earlier the same day, Witkoff arrived in Russia and held talks with Dmitriev.
The White House acknowledged Witkoff’s visit, stating he traveled to Russia “to have direct communications with the Kremlin and with Vladimir Putin,” referring to it as “another step in the negotiating process towards a ceasefire and an ultimate peace deal in Russia and Ukraine.”
“As these negotiations are ongoing, I obviously will not get ahead of the president, or his team, but I think the president has been quite clear that he’s been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict, and he wants to see this fighting end, and he wants the war to end,” said White House representative Karoline Leavitt.
