Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Council Of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset In Antalya

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Council Of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset In Antalya


2025-04-12 05:07:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, in Antalya, Azernews reports.

During their conversation, both parties expressed satisfaction as they recalled Alain Berset's visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. They reaffirmed that important decisions regarding the global climate agenda had been adopted during COP29.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the future prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the executive bodies of the Council of Europe.

MENAFN12042025000195011045ID1109421190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search