President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Council Of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset In Antalya
During their conversation, both parties expressed satisfaction as they recalled Alain Berset's visit to Azerbaijan during COP29 and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. They reaffirmed that important decisions regarding the global climate agenda had been adopted during COP29.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the future prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the executive bodies of the Council of Europe.
