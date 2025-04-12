403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli airstrikes claim lives of over 15 Palestinians in Gaza, medics report
(MENAFN) Over 15 Palestinians lost their lives during a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as reported by medical officials. This latest wave of casualties occurs amid Israel's ongoing military operations in the besieged region.
Following one of the latest assaults, medical authorities announced the retrieval of the remains of a man and a young girl from the rubble of a home that was hit in Abasan al-Kabira, situated east of Khan Younis.
An airstrike hit a residential building in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, leading to the deaths of four people, according to reports.
Further south in Al-Qarara town, an airstrike on a tent housing displaced civilians resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, as reported by source. The source also noted that a child was killed due to Israeli artillery fire in the Al-Fukhari area of Khan Younis city.
Moreover, The source reported an additional Palestinian casualty from an Israeli strike on a tent for displaced individuals in the central Gaza Strip.
Reports have also highlighted extensive Israeli artillery shelling across various regions of Gaza, affecting southern cities such as Rafah and Khan Younis, as well as eastern Gaza City and the northern town of Beit Lahia.
Following one of the latest assaults, medical authorities announced the retrieval of the remains of a man and a young girl from the rubble of a home that was hit in Abasan al-Kabira, situated east of Khan Younis.
An airstrike hit a residential building in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, leading to the deaths of four people, according to reports.
Further south in Al-Qarara town, an airstrike on a tent housing displaced civilians resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, as reported by source. The source also noted that a child was killed due to Israeli artillery fire in the Al-Fukhari area of Khan Younis city.
Moreover, The source reported an additional Palestinian casualty from an Israeli strike on a tent for displaced individuals in the central Gaza Strip.
Reports have also highlighted extensive Israeli artillery shelling across various regions of Gaza, affecting southern cities such as Rafah and Khan Younis, as well as eastern Gaza City and the northern town of Beit Lahia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment