National Police Of Ukraine Shuts Down 11 Channels For Illegal Border Crossing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine has shut down 11 channels used for illegal transportation of citizens across the state border.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police, according to Ukrinform.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office, police officers have blocked 11 illegal schemes in total. Twelve individuals have been charged under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine),” the National Police stated.

Among the most common schemes uncovered were: faking medical board examinations to obtain exemptions from military service; creating fake sole proprietorships for international transport; crossing the border outside of official checkpoints; entering sham marriages with women with disabilities; forging documents.

“In Lviv region, police uncovered a criminal group of six people who created fake sole proprietorships for international cargo and passenger transport and entered the names of military-age males into the Shliakh system, allowing them to leave Ukraine. These so-called 'transporters' remained abroad,” the press service reported.

In Chernihiv region, the law enforcement disrupted a scheme and documented the actions of a female organizer who allegedly facilitated the escape of military-age males under the pretense of marriage to women with disabilities.

The investigation revealed that a 51-year-old woman from Chernihiv was recruiting women with disabilities who were in financial distress, offering them money in exchange for participating in the scheme.

“Another case was documented in Bukovyna, where criminals helped 'clients' illegally cross into Romania, bypassing checkpoints. The price for this 'service' was up to $10,000. Two guides were arrested during an attempt to smuggle two military-age men,” the police said.

In Dnipro, officers detained a suspect who was offering full assistance for $10,000 to help military-age men fake a medical board process and receive the necessary documents for exemption.

As part of nationwide operations to uncover illegal border crossing schemes, the migration police, in cooperation with investigators, conducted nearly 200 searches over two days.

During these operations, the police seized: USD 120,000, over EUR 22,000, UAH 240,000 and other foreign currency, 10 vehicles (including a Tesla, Volkswagen Passat, and Land Rover), data storage devices, computers, phones, a night vision device, medical records, narcotics, weapons (including an AKM-47 assault rifle, a hunting rifle, and ammunition).

All seized items have been sent for expert examination. Based on the results, additional legal qualifications may be applied to the suspects' actions.

Efforts to identify individuals involved in organizing illegal border crossings for military-age males are ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the law enforcement also uncovered a scheme involving a resident of Kamianets-Podilskyi and an official from the military enlistment office in Chernivtsi region who were organizing illegal escapes abroad for conscripts.