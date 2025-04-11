Prosperity Now And Wells Fargo Foundation Award $200,000 To 15 Organizations Expanding Access To Free Tax Preparation Services
|Organization Name
|Market
|The Women's Building
|San Francisco, CA
|The Link VITA
|Atlanta, GA
|Catalyst Miami, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|Fremont Family Resource Center
|San Francisco, CA
|Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation
|Philadelphia, PA
|Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Phi Tau Omega Chapter
|Atlanta, GA
|WEBS Training Center
|Washington, DC
|International Rescue Committee-San Diego
|San Diego, CA
|The Iowa Center
|Des Moines, IA
|Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Inc.
|St. Louis, MO
|United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
|Native Communities
|Common Wealth Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|Alaska Business Development Center
|Rural Alaskan Communities
|Haitian Neighborhood Center
|Miami, FL
|Chinese Community Center
|Houston, TX
About the VITA Support Fund
The VITA Support Fund aims to close the gap in tax filing support by investing in organizations that are deeply rooted in the communities they serve. This year's grantees bring language access, cultural relevance, and personalized support to individuals and families who might otherwise face barriers to receiving their full tax refund. The cohort includes trusted partners with strong local ties and organizations expanding their reach through volunteer training, digital tools, and partnerships with schools, faith communities, and service providers.
About Prosperity Now
Since 1979, Prosperity Now has been a trusted leader in strengthening financial security, expanding access to capital, and ensuring economic stability for businesses, families, and communities. We work across sectors to develop practical, scalable solutions that create lasting change. Through innovation, strategic investment, and collaboration, we build the infrastructure needed to sustain small business growth, housing opportunities, and financial well-being in an evolving economic landscape. Learn more at
