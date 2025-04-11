XMCOSY+ Launches Smart Solar Security Lights: 35% Faster Charging, Voice Control & 150° Motion Detection For Safer, Energy-Efficient Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMCOSY+, a XINMEI COSY HOME CO. product and pioneer in smart outdoor lighting, today announced (in the US) its Smart Solar Security Lights with Motion Sensor on Amazon – a game-changer combining 35% faster solar charging, smart-controlled RGBCW lighting, and high-sensitivity detection to protect homes while slashing energy bills.

Perfect for driveways, gardens,patios,commercial district,public facilities area and more outdoor space.Whether you need to secure your driveway from intruders, light up a garden party, or simply enjoy a cozy evening on the patio, these lights adapt to your needs with smart automation and zero energy lights will be able to meet the needs of different users for safety and atmosphere creation.







Key Features and Innovations:



Military-Grade Security: 150°wide-angle detection covers up to you to movement day or night.

35% Faster Solar Charging: Fully charged in less time, powering lights all night–even on cloudy days.

Voice & App Control: “Alexa, turn on the backyard lights!” – Adjust settings hands-free or via the XMCOSY+ App.

16 Million Colors & Weatherproof: From festive RGB hues to warm white, withstands -4°F to 104°F.

Data-backed Performance: Covers extensive zones and adapts to various outdoor conditions, ensuring reliable detection even in low-light scenarios.

Long-lasting Performance: With a robust 2600mAh battery, the light remains operational throughout the night, reducing energy costs and dependency on traditional power sources. Effortless Convenience with Group Control: Instantly sync path, backyard, or garden lights across zones with group control - just one tap. Intelligent linkage with XMCOSY+ smart lighting, sense activity to light up your wall or patio lights.

Why Choose XMCOSY+ Smart Solar Lights with Motion Sensor?



Zero Wiring, 100% Solar: Easy installation in minutes, no wiring required.

Enhanced Safety: 150° sensing angle and up to 32.8 FT detection range for quick response.

Convenience: Control effortlessly via the Smart App, freeing your hands for other tasks.

Customization Lighting: Adjust brightness, color, and modes to suit any outdoor setting. Weatherproof & Long-Lasting: IP65-rated, built to withstand outdoor conditions for long-lasting performance.



Availability & Pricing

The XMCOSY+ Smart Solar Pathlight will be available starting March 31 on the Amazon Store and in the US.

4-Pack Bundle: Bundle:

About XMCOSY+

XMCOSY+ is a pioneer brand in the lighting field, reinventing home lighting with innovative technology and stylish design. Smart lights enable users to remotely control lighting and create a personalized atmosphere, thereby improving convenience and comfort. Retro solar lights meet the environmental protection requirements of sustainable development. We light up your life, allowing you to remotely or automatically control lights to your home, garden, pathway or vacation property directly from your smart devices. We always believe that good design could make life easier and delighter. Just like what we did, XMCOSY+ outdoor lighting was created for cozy, smart and stylish life! Learn more at XMCOSY+ amazon store and And choose XMCOSY+ to enhance your living space.

