Children Will Find The Magic And Life Lessons In The New Storybook,“The Island Of Yaki Yim Bamboo”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas are glad to announce the release of "The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo ," a new children's book. In this exciting story, young readers will experience magic, adventure, and life lessons while learning about Caribbean culture. Early readers are loving this book, which is now available for purchase. It will become a classic read on children's bookshelves.Noah and Ida, two curious siblings from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, spend their summer vacation on Yaki Yim Bamboo. The children travel to Yaki Yim Bamboo, a wonderful island where they can ride dolphins, sail on clouds, and turn into animals. However, utopia has its drawbacks. Bobotwee, the island's monarch, forbids children from entering as he struggles with growing up, a recurring topic.The fascinating story gives young readers an immersive experience with 24 brilliant graphics of the island's extraordinary beauty. As Noah, Ida, and their pals experience danger and discover interesting creatures, they must face their anxieties and find the courage to resist Bobotwee's decree. The children discover courage, personal growth, and change via their risky adventure."The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo," by first-time novelist Millicent F. Arrindell and diverse artist Fred Rohan-Vargas, effortlessly mixes fantasy with life lessons. Millicent F. Arrindell, of Caribbean descent, was motivated to turn Fred's play into a children's picture book to introduce Caribbean culture to young readers. The storytelling showcases Millicent's passion for her heritage, allowing readers to experience Caribbean traditions, landscapes, and values.This production benefits from Latino-Caribbean artist Fred Rohan-Vargas' storytelling skills. His love of language and narrative adds adventure and insight to the work. His writing, teaching, and producing plays have been performed nationally and internationally, and Southeast Asia enjoys his music. The classic narrative by Millicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-Vargas is culturally enriching and amusing."The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo" is a captivating book about childhood wonder, identity, and growing up for kids and adults. Early reviews show its popularity. Mae of Kids Picture Book Review said, "It's a captivating read that combines adventure, fantasy, and valuable life lessons, making it a wonderful addition to any child's bookshelf."Noah and Ida's island adventures with care introduce readers to the complexity of change, the bittersweet nature of growing up, and the significance of meeting new obstacles with bravery and an open heart. Yaki Yim Bamboo's enchanting world celebrates Caribbean culture, making it a great resource for educators and parents wishing to educate children about various cultures.In addition to its engaging story, "The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo" shows the strength of teamwork between two dissimilar authors. Millicent F. Arrindell's Caribbean heritage and Fred Rohan-Vargas's storytelling and art blend to produce a rich and complex reading experience. The book attempts to entertain and educate about the Caribbean's rich culture. This book is a great resource for parents looking for imaginative and educational stories. Its fascinating plot, relatable themes, and gorgeous pictures make it a memorable read for kids.About the AuthorsFirst-time Caribbean author Millicent F. Arrindell has a Graphic Arts Education degree from The City College of New York. In retirement, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her first novel, "The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo," shows her love for her culture and her desire to share it.Fred Rohan-Vargas is a multi-talented Latino-Caribbean artist, writer, and educator. He has worked in plays, poetry, and music since receiving an MFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. "The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo" shows his love of writing and national and international recognition."The Island of Yaki Yim Bamboo" is now available for purchase atFor more information about the book and to schedule an interview with the authors, please email ....Contact InformationMillicent F. Arrindell and Fred Rohan-VargasEmail: ...Phone: 1-917-648-3817

