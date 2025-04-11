Bridgebio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio's board of directors in November 2019, and amended and restated on February 10, 2023 and on December 13, 2023.
About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .
