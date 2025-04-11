Delhi Machine Tool Expo 2025 Set To Commence From May 8 At Bharat Mandapam
Organised by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), this biennial event aims to bring high technology and high-value products to the doorstep of various industries based in the Northern Region.
DMTX 2025 serves as a platform for machine tool builders from Delhi-NCR and other prominent regions in North India to acquaint themselves with the latest technologies and expand their business networks.
The expo is expected to attract a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and engineering, providing them with exposure to cutting-edge technologies and networking opportunities.
The previous edition featured 208 exhibitors representing 10 countries and attracted a footfall of 13,528 visitors. Building on this success, DMTX 2025 aims to offer even greater opportunities for business growth and lead generation by connecting directly with potential customers and decision-makers from key sectors.
The expo will be open from 9 AM to 6 PM for exhibitors and from 10 AM to 5 PM for visitors. Attendees can look forward to witnessing firsthand demonstrations of the latest machinery, tools, and solutions, as well as gaining insights from informative seminars and presentations.
(KNN Bureau)
