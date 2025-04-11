Wynn Reveals The Winners Of The 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards At Grand Ceremony
Awards
|
Wines
|
Regions
|
Best Wine of China
|
Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
|
Ningxia
|
Best Red Wine
|
Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
|
Ningxia
|
Best White Wine
|
Helan Mountain Special Reserve Chardonnay 2021
|
Ningxia
|
Best Rosé Wine
|
Longting Spring Rosé 2023
|
Shandong
|
Best Sweet Wine
|
Sacred Snow Mountain Winery Hualuoxiangyun Icewine 2023
|
Yunnan
|
Best Sparkling Wine
|
Tiansai Sparkling Wine 2017
|
Xinjiang
|
Best Value Wine
|
Chateau Zhongfei Marselan 2022
|
Xinjiang
|
Best Young Winemaker
|
Kai Kang (Ningxia Helan Mountain Renyiyuan Winery)
Best of Ningxia
|
Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
|
Ningxia
|
Best of North China
|
Domaine Franco-Chinois Reserve Marselan 2012
|
Hebei
|
Best of Northeast China
|
United Winery Marvelous Vidal Icewine 2023
|
Liaoning
|
Best of Shaanxi, Gansu & Shanxi
|
Amber Winery Memorable Jin Prestige Cuvée Cabernet Sauvignon2022
|
Shanxi
|
Best of Shandong
|
Longting Spring Rosé 2023
|
Shandong
|
Best of Southwest High Mountain
|
Sacred Snow Mountain Winery Hualuoxiangyun Icewine 2023
|
Yunnan
|
Best of Xinjiang
|
Tiansai Sparkling Wine 2017
|
Xinjiang
|
Best Chardonnay
|
Helan Mountain Special Reserve Chardonnay 2021
|
Ningxia
|
Best Viognier
|
Chateau Mihope Viognier 2022
|
Ningxia
|
Best Other Dry White
|
Chateau Hesoute White Muscat 2022
|
Xinjiang
|
Best Cabernet Sauvignon
|
Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
|
Ningxia
|
Best Cabernet Gernischt
|
Xige Estate Jade Dove Single Vineyard Cabernet Gernischt 2021
|
Ningxia
|
Best Marselan
|
Domaine Franco-Chinois Reserve Marselan 2012
|
Hebei
|
Best Syrah/Shiraz
|
Chateau Hedong Syrah 2023
|
Ningxia
|
Best Red Blends
|
Yuanshi Vineyard Ruyi Marselan 2020
|
Ningxia
|
Drunken Fish Sommelier's Choice
|
Xiaoling White 2022
|
Yunnan
|
Wing Lei Sommelier's Choice
|
Lansai Yingchuan Red Pinot Noir 2022
|
Ningxia
|
Chef Tam's Seasons Sommelier's Choice
|
Zaxee Oak Reserve Chardonnay 2023
|
Yunnan
|
Lakeview Palace Sommelier's Choice
|
Domaine Franco-Chinois Réserve 2019
|
Hebei
|
SW Steakhouse Sommelier's Choice
|
Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
|
Ningxia
|
Mizumi Sommelier's Choice
|
Fei Tswei Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2021
|
Ningxia
Following the awards ceremony, Wynn hosted four major events, giving industry players an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the local terroirs of China's rich wine landscape. Xing Wei MW invited industry veterans and representatives of wineries from China's seven core wine production regions to reflect on the development of Chinese wine over the past five decades during the "50 Years of Challenges: The Renaissance of Chinese Wine Forum" . Julien Boulard MW also hosted the "Marselan: A Signature Grape of Chinese Wine" Masterclass to introduce the beauty of Marselan, a unique Chinese grape varietal in a simplistic way. In the evening, the Michelin two-starred Chef Tam's Seasons at Wynn Palace and the Michelin two-starred Wing Lei at Wynn Macau hosted two award-winning wine dinners. At Wynn Palace, Chef Tam's Seasons hosted the " Cantonese Master Chef Tam Kwok Fung – A Cantonese Feast of Six Chinese Regions' Wine & Ingredients" , while at Wing Lei hosted the " Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong – Award-winning Chinese Wines Paired with Traditional Cantonese Cuisine" , where award-winning Chinese wines were thoughtfully paired with each chef's carefully crafted dishes.
Promoting the a ward-winning Chinese wines globally
The goal of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is to provide a strategic platform for the long-term promotion of high-quality Chinese wines and empower the Chinese wine industry to expand internationally. Therefore, Wynn has already launched a global promotion plan for the award-winning wines which is set to commence immediately following the awards event.
First, Wynn received the support of the Macao SAR Government to participate in the programme of the "Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China" with the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, further cementing Macao's role as "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist", leveraging Macao's unique advantages as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and showcasing the charm of Chinese culture to the world.
Also, all the award-winning Chinese wines from the competition will be featured on the daily wine lists at the leading restaurants and bars at Wynn – Chef Tam's Seasons, Lakeview Palace, SW Steakhouse, Mizumi, Wing Lei Bar, and Palace Reserve Club at Wynn Palace, as well as Wing Lei, Drunken Fish, Cinnebar, and Bar Cristal at Wynn Macau. The much-anticipated "Gourmet Pavilion" which opens on April 29 at Wynn Palace, will also offer the award-winning wines from China.
In future, Wynn will also host a wine tasting event for the award-winning Chinese wines at 67 Pall Mall, a private members' wine club in Singapore. Members of 67 Pall Mall and wine professionals will be invited to the exclusive event, where they will have an opportunity to taste the top Chinese wines recognized at this year's Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. The award-winning wines will also be offered at future wine tasting events, themed banquets, food and wine pairing events and more annual gastronomy events held at Wynn throughout the year. Additionally, the wines may be showcased at major international wine exhibitions for greater global exposure.
To learn more about the winners of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards and future promotions, please visit the official website:
