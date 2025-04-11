Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Activity To Play During Football Games (RKH-639)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun new game to enjoy while watching football with family and friends," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the GET ON THE COUCH ! game. My design could spark added fun, competition, and friendly banter during the game."

The invention provides a new game to enjoy during Sunday football games. In doing so, it offers added entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition, and it could make game day more enjoyable. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for football enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-639, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

