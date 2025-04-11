123Invent Inventor Develops Modernized Showerhead With Retractable Design (PBT-4195)
PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved design for a showerhead that is easy to use and retract," said an inventor, from Goldendale, Wash., "so I invented the FLEXI FLOW. My modern design also allows the user to set the desired temperature, enjoy favorite music, monitor water usage, and have a more relaxing shower experience."
The invention provides a modernized showerhead with a retractable design. In doing so, it prevents the shower line from drooping and becoming weak. As a result, it increases safety, comfort, and convenience. It also could enhance the shower experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, gyms, hospitals, hotels, etc.
The FLEXI FLOW is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Alex Corsaro at 602-342-4577 or email [email protected].
