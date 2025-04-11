Joanne Shaw Taylor Channels Raw Emotion And Bluesy Power On New Single“Look What I've Become”

Photo Credit - Stacie Huckeba

The moody and soul-baring track is the latest preview from her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6th via Journeyman Records.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock phenom Joanne Shaw Taylor digs deep on her latest single,“Look What I've Become”-a haunting reflection on addiction, isolation, and the moment of choosing whether to fight or let go. The gripping new track, released today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, blends minor-key blues intensity with the cinematic sweep of a Bond theme, anchoring some of Joanne's most confessional songwriting and driving it home with her incredible signature guitar tone. Stream“Look What I've Become” on all digital platforms HERE . Watch the official music video NOW . PRE-ORDER Joanne's New Album Black & Gold.“My bones have grown so old, the world is only cold,” she sings over gritty, shadow-drenched guitar tones, capturing a soul in reckoning. With a voice both weary and defiant, she delivers the devastating refrain:“Don't miss me when I'm gone / I'm nothing now but numb.”“This one's about hitting that crossroads,” Joanne shares.“It's about the moment where you either change everything or disappear. The lyrics came from a very honest place-and I wanted the music to match that intensity.”“Look What I've Become” follows Joanne's recent run of acclaimed singles, including the fearless“What Are You Gonna Do Now,” the high-octane“Hell Of A Good Time,” the emotionally charged“Grayer Shade of Blue,” and her defiant anthem“I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Together, they paint a vivid portrait of a woman reclaiming her story-set against the diverse sonic palette of her forthcoming album, Black & Gold, out June 6th.Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold finds Joanne pushing the boundaries of blues-rock with raw vulnerability, sweeping cinematic textures, and moments of explosive swagger. From the retro shimmer of her cover of Sam Sparro's“Black & Gold” to the soulful ache of“Who's Gonna Love Me Now,” each track reveals a new facet of Joanne's artistry.With more than a decade of critically acclaimed releases under her belt-and endorsements from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox-Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to redefine modern blues. Her partnership with Journeyman Records allows her to release music on her terms, reaching fans without compromise.Joanne is currently gearing up for an extensive U.S. Spring Tour following her appearance on Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X alongside Bonamassa. Fans can expect to hear material from Black & Gold along with fan favorites and blistering blues classics-all delivered with the fiery musicianship that has made her a standout in today's blues-rock scene.For more information and to purchase tickets, visitBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who's Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I've Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?2025 U.S. SPRING TOURApril 11 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVEApril 13 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger TheatreApril 15 – Jackson, MS – Duling HallApril 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial HallApril 18 – Columbus, OH – TempleLive ColumbusApril 27 - New Orleans, LA - Take Me To The River2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES & FESTIVALSMay 30 - Quebec, CA - Festival Des Guitares du MondeJune 28 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The TopJuly 12 - Salamanca, Spain - Festival Blues Bejar FestivalJuly 17 - Kirjurinluoto, Pori, FI - Pori Jazz FestivalJuly 18 - Kent, UK - Maid Of Stone FestivalAugust 5 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield PlayhouseAugust 6 - Riverhead, NY - The SuffolkAugust 8 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 10 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 16 - Norwich, NY - Chenango Blues FestivalFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

Carol

J&R Adventures

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.