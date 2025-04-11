Honoring 13 International Journalists Showcasing The Unique Culture And Charm Of The American South

Liz Bittner, President & CEO of Travel South USA, and Stephen Foutes, Chair of Travel South USA, present the Ambassador Award to Annabel Grossman, Global Travel Editor of The Independent.

Travel South USA celebrates 13 global journalists whose storytelling has inspired millions to discover the heart of the Southern U.S.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Travel South USA proudly celebrates 13 exceptional international journalists for their outstanding coverage of the Southern United States. These honorees, representing Australia, Netherlands, Brazil, Canada, Italy, France, Austria, New Zealand, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, have played a key role in elevating the profile of the South through compelling storytelling.The honorees were recognized in Louisville, Kentucky, during Travel South USA's Global Week 2025, where each journalist was celebrated for capturing the region's stories, culture, cuisine, music, and natural beauty. Their work has reached millions of readers, inspiring travel and fostering a deeper appreciation for the South as a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming destination.Meet the 2025 Honorees:Katrina Lobley – AustraliaThrough The Sydney Morning Herald, Katrina has introduced millions of Australians to the cultural depth of Missouri and South Carolina, shifting perceptions and sparking curiosity about lesser-known Southern gems.Harmke Kraak – NetherlandsWriting for We Love Travel Magazine and verkeersbureaus, Harmke has delivered compelling narratives from four Southern states, captivating Dutch-speaking travelers and offering both iconic and off-the-beaten-path experiences.Carol Gehlen – BrazilA leading voice at Exame Magazine, Carol has captivated Brazilian audiences with vivid accounts of Nashville, Atlanta, and Charleston, blending romance, tradition, and Southern flair.Cecília Padilha – BrazilCecília has spotlighted the South's vibrant food scene-Creole, Cajun, barbecue, and more-while weaving in music, landscapes, and heritage, offering Brazilian readers a rich, multisensory journey into Southern culture.Malik Cocherel – CanadaA contributor to Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec, Malik's evocative features, such as“Road Trip au Mississippi,” have opened the door for French-speaking Canadians to explore the cultural soul of the South.Jean-Michel De Alberti – FranceJean-Michel's features on Arkansas and Louisiana have brought French travelers into the heart of the South's civil rights history, architecture, and culinary heritage.Astrid Steinbrecher-Raitm – AustriaWriting for Front Row Society, Astrid has presented Kentucky's rich culture to an upscale German speaking audience, blending elegance with authentic Southern character.Elena Barassi – ItalyAs a contributor to Il Giornale, Elena has brought Tennessee's spirit to life for Italian audiences, showcasing its music, Western heritage, and natural landscapes.Ilaria Santi – ItalyAs Editor-in-Chief of SiViaggia, Ilaria reaches 2 million readers monthly. Her articles on Kentucky and Charleston have positioned the South as a must-visit for Italian travelers seeking both adventure and authenticity.Alan Granville – New ZealandAlan's seven feature stories, reaching 3.4 million readers through Stuff and Sunday Star Times, have redefined the Southern U.S. for New Zealanders, capturing the South's diversity and charm.Jens Henrik Nybo – DenmarkJens Henrik's storytelling has brought the Southern USA to life for Danish audiences. His press trip to South Carolina resulted in 26 published articles reaching 1.5 million readers-25% of Denmark's population.Jacqui Agate – United KingdomAs a North America travel expert with Wanderlust, Jacqui has amplified the Southern USA's distinct culture, history, and innovations. She also champions underrepresented voices in travel journalism, ensuring diverse perspectives are heard.Annabel Grossman – United KingdomThe Global Travel Editor of The Independent, Annabel has highlighted Southern U.S. cities with compelling stories on set-jetting, arts, and culture. Her work has shaped UK travelers' perceptions of the South.About Travel South USA:Travel South USA is the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southern United States. Our mission is to promote, position, and grow the South's share of domestic and international travel through collaborative partnerships and strategic storytelling.

